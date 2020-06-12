/
2 bedroom apartments
147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL
1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,
103 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
37 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1119 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
7 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
15 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
37 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
30 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1188 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1126 sqft
Charming 2/2 in Casselberry! - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
1 Unit Available
531 Cascade Cir. #103
531 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
987 sqft
Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
476 Ipswich #100
476 Ipswich Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
2/1.5 condo in Wycoff Park Altamonte Springs - Adorable 2/1.5 condo two story, split plan, located just off Maitland Avenue! This quiet secluded community is private, safe & minutes to uptown Altamonte Springs.
1 Unit Available
202 Georgetown Drive, unit C
202 Georgetown Dr, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
837 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath condo comes with Washer/ Dryer. Lake Howell is a 398 Acre PRIVATE Fish/Ski Lake in Seminole County. Located close to the lakefront community pool. H Watch Spectacular Sunrises. Designated car wash areas.
1 Unit Available
752 Howland Ln Unit 120
752 Howland Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
966 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Condo in Altamonte Springs! - Contact Us Today to see this sought after 2 bedrooms, 1.
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
1 of 14
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
36 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
27 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
23 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
