All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 157 Fallwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
157 Fallwood Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

157 Fallwood Street

157 Fallwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

157 Fallwood Street, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128810

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Nice 3 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Double Car garage. Enjoy all that Fern Park has to offer. Surrounded by Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, and Winter Springs. Minutes from I-4 and Maitland. Lake Howell High, Maitland Middle, English Estates. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and fitness center.
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Community pool,Clubhouse,Large backyard,Fitness Center,Blinds,Tennis Courts
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Fallwood Street have any available units?
157 Fallwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 157 Fallwood Street have?
Some of 157 Fallwood Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Fallwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Fallwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Fallwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 Fallwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 157 Fallwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 157 Fallwood Street offers parking.
Does 157 Fallwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Fallwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Fallwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 157 Fallwood Street has a pool.
Does 157 Fallwood Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Fallwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Fallwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Fallwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Fallwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Fallwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFern Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fern Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFern Park Cheap Apartments
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Meadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College