157 Fallwood Street

Amenities

garage gym pool ceiling fan tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128810



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Nice 3 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Double Car garage. Enjoy all that Fern Park has to offer. Surrounded by Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, and Winter Springs. Minutes from I-4 and Maitland. Lake Howell High, Maitland Middle, English Estates. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and fitness center.

|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Community pool,Clubhouse,Large backyard,Fitness Center,Blinds,Tennis Courts

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.