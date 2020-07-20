All apartments in Fern Park
1377 Glastonberry Road

No Longer Available
Location

1377 Glastonberry Road, Fern Park, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Charles Clayton 4/2 home is located in the lovely neighborhood English Estates. Awesome Mid Century Modern architecture with lots of curb appeal. Split floor plan with Jack and Jill bathrooms. 4th bedroom could easily be used as an office off the master. Large living room opens up to an over sized screened in back porch. New paint, new kitchen appliances, new roof, new plantation shutters. Ceramic tile throughout and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Nice big backyard for entertaining or adding a pool! Maitland is one of the most desirable areas in Central Florida. Seminole County Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 Glastonberry Road have any available units?
1377 Glastonberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 1377 Glastonberry Road have?
Some of 1377 Glastonberry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 Glastonberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
1377 Glastonberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 Glastonberry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1377 Glastonberry Road is pet friendly.
Does 1377 Glastonberry Road offer parking?
No, 1377 Glastonberry Road does not offer parking.
Does 1377 Glastonberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1377 Glastonberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 Glastonberry Road have a pool?
Yes, 1377 Glastonberry Road has a pool.
Does 1377 Glastonberry Road have accessible units?
No, 1377 Glastonberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 Glastonberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1377 Glastonberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1377 Glastonberry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1377 Glastonberry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
