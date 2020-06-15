All apartments in Feather Sound
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2473 Kingfisher LN #102I

2473 Kingfisher Lane · (727) 851-9511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Bordeaux Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I · Avail. Jul 10

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance!
This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square foot condominium in Feather Sound. It has plenty of storage area and includes Washer, Dryer, and Microwave oven hood. The master bathroom features split sinks and both a tub and separate shower.
The screened in back porch opens up to a great view of a serene lake in a quiet and relaxing setting.
The condo includes a reserved carport parking space.
It is only about 15 minutes to downtown Saint Petersburg or Tampa airport. Feather Sound Country Club is just a few minutes walk away and features tennis, a beautiful pool, and a terrific golf course designed by Joe Lee and updated by Bob Cupp.
The condo is offered FURNISHED on an annual basis. Sorry, no pets.
It is available for occupancy 7/10/20.
Please call Julie for more information! (727) 440-8108.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have any available units?
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have?
Some of 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I currently offering any rent specials?
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I pet-friendly?
No, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I offer parking?
Yes, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I does offer parking.
Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have a pool?
Yes, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I has a pool.
Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have accessible units?
No, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I has units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I have units with air conditioning?
No, 2473 Kingfisher LN #102I does not have units with air conditioning.
