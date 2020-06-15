Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance!

This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square foot condominium in Feather Sound. It has plenty of storage area and includes Washer, Dryer, and Microwave oven hood. The master bathroom features split sinks and both a tub and separate shower.

The screened in back porch opens up to a great view of a serene lake in a quiet and relaxing setting.

The condo includes a reserved carport parking space.

It is only about 15 minutes to downtown Saint Petersburg or Tampa airport. Feather Sound Country Club is just a few minutes walk away and features tennis, a beautiful pool, and a terrific golf course designed by Joe Lee and updated by Bob Cupp.

The condo is offered FURNISHED on an annual basis. Sorry, no pets.

It is available for occupancy 7/10/20.

Please call Julie for more information! (727) 440-8108.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4673235)