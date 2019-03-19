All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 2051 SKIMMER COURT W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
2051 SKIMMER COURT W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2051 SKIMMER COURT W

2051 Skimmer Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2051 Skimmer Court, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE & ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This GATED COMMUNITY has the Best of Florida Living. Swimming Pool, Tennis Ct, Basketball Court. Club House with Fitness Center, Indoor Kitchen Great for Private Parties. Outdoor Gas Grill. This 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT is Bright and Cherry with Lots of Windows. This Unit has a Screened In Front Porch Area and an Sunroom Area with Storage Closet. Fully Equipped Kitchen with a Pass Thru to the Dining Area. The Large Living/Dining Combo has Ceramic Tile Throughout and a COZY FIREPLACE. The Large Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet and a Master Bath with a Walk-In Shower. Both the Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom have NEW CARPET. This Unit Comes with a Stack Front Load Washer & Dryer. Washer & Dryer is AS IS. Water and Sewer costs are additional - Tenant will pay a flat fee of $50 per month for 1 occupant or $75 for 2 or more occupants. This fee will be paid with rental payment each month. Pet OK with Additional $350 Non Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Condo Association Application Required. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 12/1/18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have any available units?
2051 SKIMMER COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have?
Some of 2051 SKIMMER COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 SKIMMER COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
2051 SKIMMER COURT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 SKIMMER COURT W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W is pet friendly.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W offer parking?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W offers parking.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have a pool?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W has a pool.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have accessible units?
No, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFeather Sound 3 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FL
Memphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg