2051 SKIMMER COURT W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE & ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This GATED COMMUNITY has the Best of Florida Living. Swimming Pool, Tennis Ct, Basketball Court. Club House with Fitness Center, Indoor Kitchen Great for Private Parties. Outdoor Gas Grill. This 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT is Bright and Cherry with Lots of Windows. This Unit has a Screened In Front Porch Area and an Sunroom Area with Storage Closet. Fully Equipped Kitchen with a Pass Thru to the Dining Area. The Large Living/Dining Combo has Ceramic Tile Throughout and a COZY FIREPLACE. The Large Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet and a Master Bath with a Walk-In Shower. Both the Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom have NEW CARPET. This Unit Comes with a Stack Front Load Washer & Dryer. Washer & Dryer is AS IS. Water and Sewer costs are additional - Tenant will pay a flat fee of $50 per month for 1 occupant or $75 for 2 or more occupants. This fee will be paid with rental payment each month. Pet OK with Additional $350 Non Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Condo Association Application Required. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 12/1/18.