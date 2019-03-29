809 DRIVER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Proudly offering a beautiful mediterranean style home in highly desirable Winter Park. This charming home has so many unique features it can only be appreciated by viewing. Enter into the home to find 30 foot coffered ceilings, Brazilian Koa wood floors, wrought iron spiral stair case and railings encompassing expansive loft area which leads to covered outdoor patio overlooking the pool. Tremendous amounts of natural light pour through the massive windows climbing up the walls to the ceiling. A two way gas fireplace is a feature piece of the living room as well as separate dining area with huge sliding doors to the pool and sun deck. The perfect entertaining home boasts a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, range hood, ample Kraftmaid custom cabinetry and seemingly endless granite counter space. Master bedroom is located on first floor with an en suite featuring walk in closet, separate dual sinks, make-up and dressing area, jacuzzi tub, pedestal sink, shower stall, two separate linen and storage closets and vaulted ceilings. The two additional bedrooms are also located on the first floor. What Mediterranean style home would be complete without a beautiful pool, spa, water fall, and sundeck surrounded by lush landscaping and flagstone pavers. Schedule you appointment to come see this one of a kind home located in the wonderful historic Dubsdread Heights neighborhood that is just minutes away from Park Ave, College Park, Downtown and access to I-4.