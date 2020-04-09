All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

580 OLOLU DRIVE

580 Ololu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

580 Ololu Drive, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Enjoy the best view on Beautiful Lake Killarney in the heart of Central Florida.
Lake Killarney is deemed the largest and cleanest lake in Central Florida. Access for residents only.
You can enjoy this lake for boating, paddle boarding and kayaking without the traffic of other lakes.
Backyard is completely private with lush mature landscaping, back bottom pool, boat dock and hanger.

Custom Kitchen with granite countertops and large island. Gas stove, gas fireplace and convection oven.
Kitchen opens up to dining area attached to spacious living area. Entire downstairs boost views of the lake.
Sliders are retractable opening up the poolside area.
Downstairs flooring is coquina rock. Designer paint interior and exterior. High ceilings with 4 inch baseboards and crown molding.
Living room has built in bookcases. House is wired for music throughout.

Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with lake view and balcony for morning coffee or afternoon tea. Large tub in master bath.
3rd bedroom is attached to an oversized den. Both upstairs bathrooms have upgraded cabinets, tile and mirrors.
Hardwood flooring in all areas.
Washer dryer upstairs.

Private courtyard entrance with wrought iron gate and matching wood front door.

Perfect home for entertaining inside or outside all year long.

Quiet street only .4 miles from I-4 and 2 miles from Park Avenue Winter Park, Downtown and Maitland.
Wholefoods, Trader Joes, Publix, Restaurants and Retail shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have any available units?
580 OLOLU DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have?
Some of 580 OLOLU DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 OLOLU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
580 OLOLU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 OLOLU DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 580 OLOLU DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 580 OLOLU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 OLOLU DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 580 OLOLU DRIVE has a pool.
Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 580 OLOLU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 OLOLU DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 OLOLU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 OLOLU DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

