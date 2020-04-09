580 OLOLU DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Enjoy the best view on Beautiful Lake Killarney in the heart of Central Florida.

Lake Killarney is deemed the largest and cleanest lake in Central Florida. Access for residents only.

You can enjoy this lake for boating, paddle boarding and kayaking without the traffic of other lakes.

Backyard is completely private with lush mature landscaping, back bottom pool, boat dock and hanger.



Custom Kitchen with granite countertops and large island. Gas stove, gas fireplace and convection oven.

Kitchen opens up to dining area attached to spacious living area. Entire downstairs boost views of the lake.

Sliders are retractable opening up the poolside area.

Downstairs flooring is coquina rock. Designer paint interior and exterior. High ceilings with 4 inch baseboards and crown molding.

Living room has built in bookcases. House is wired for music throughout.



Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms with lake view and balcony for morning coffee or afternoon tea. Large tub in master bath.

3rd bedroom is attached to an oversized den. Both upstairs bathrooms have upgraded cabinets, tile and mirrors.

Hardwood flooring in all areas.

Washer dryer upstairs.



Private courtyard entrance with wrought iron gate and matching wood front door.



Perfect home for entertaining inside or outside all year long.



Quiet street only .4 miles from I-4 and 2 miles from Park Avenue Winter Park, Downtown and Maitland.

Wholefoods, Trader Joes, Publix, Restaurants and Retail shopping.