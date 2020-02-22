4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Extremely nice Condo for lease, located on Lake Fairview. Updated with high-end kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. Tile in kitchen & bath. Laminate floors in main section of home. Step outside onto the dock or sit by the pool to watch the beautiful Florida sunset go down over the lake. Dine out or go shopping on quaint Edgewater Drive. Easy access to downtown Orlando or historic Winter Park. Close to major highways, including I4. Park your car right in front of your unit! Available now!! Please note: All applicants have to be approved by Condo Association. Application fee to Condo Association is $50.00