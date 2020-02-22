All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE

4328 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4328 Edgewater Drive, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Extremely nice Condo for lease, located on Lake Fairview. Updated with high-end kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. Tile in kitchen & bath. Laminate floors in main section of home. Step outside onto the dock or sit by the pool to watch the beautiful Florida sunset go down over the lake. Dine out or go shopping on quaint Edgewater Drive. Easy access to downtown Orlando or historic Winter Park. Close to major highways, including I4. Park your car right in front of your unit! Available now!! Please note: All applicants have to be approved by Condo Association. Application fee to Condo Association is $50.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus