2541 SALISBURY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled darling home in Winter Park! 2 bedrooms, 1 renovated bath. Kitchen opens to huge family room. Newer flooring, newer LOW-E energy saving windows, remodeled KITCHEN & BATHROOM! NEW CARPET in bedrooms. Very Clean. Lots of storage. Laundry/storage room just to rear of the home. Large lot, partially fenced, WOOD DECK in backyard to enjoy the outdoors, tree-lined street with sidewalks. Dishwasher, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Owner's measurements are 1024 square feet living space. Quiet street with great accessibility to I-4, near downtown Orlando, restaurants, shopping. One block walk to lovely Lake Killarney!