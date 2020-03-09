2185 CRANDON AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Adorable 3 Bedrooms /1 Bathroom in the Heart of College Park, Close to Dubsdread Golf Course Area with Winter Park address. Dubsdread Golf Course right around corner. Home features New Roof, New aluminum soffits and fascia, New A/C System, New Septic system (Main Tank, Lift Tank, Lift Pump, Pump,Electrical, Drain Field),New Instant on-Demand Tankless Water Heater, New Grass Sod in Backyard, Exterior and Interior Paint,New Trim Pack (Doors, Baseboards, Window Sills),New Doors,Locks, and Handle Sets, LVP waterproof flooring throughout, New Bathroom (Tub, Tile, Vanity, Quartz Top with Under Mount Sink, and Fixtures), Redesigned Kitchen(Cabinets,Quartz Countertops Under Mount Sink,Tile Backsplash) with Premium Whirlpool SS Appliance Package with Flush Mount Cooktop and Wall Oven, and New Electrical Panel with Outlets/Switches and Lights, and all New Blinds throughout Home.