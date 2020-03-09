All apartments in Fairview Shores
2185 CRANDON AVENUE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

2185 CRANDON AVENUE

2185 Crandon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2185 Crandon Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable 3 Bedrooms /1 Bathroom in the Heart of College Park, Close to Dubsdread Golf Course Area with Winter Park address. Dubsdread Golf Course right around corner. Home features New Roof, New aluminum soffits and fascia, New A/C System, New Septic system (Main Tank, Lift Tank, Lift Pump, Pump,Electrical, Drain Field),New Instant on-Demand Tankless Water Heater, New Grass Sod in Backyard, Exterior and Interior Paint,New Trim Pack (Doors, Baseboards, Window Sills),New Doors,Locks, and Handle Sets, LVP waterproof flooring throughout, New Bathroom (Tub, Tile, Vanity, Quartz Top with Under Mount Sink, and Fixtures), Redesigned Kitchen(Cabinets,Quartz Countertops Under Mount Sink,Tile Backsplash) with Premium Whirlpool SS Appliance Package with Flush Mount Cooktop and Wall Oven, and New Electrical Panel with Outlets/Switches and Lights, and all New Blinds throughout Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have any available units?
2185 CRANDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have?
Some of 2185 CRANDON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 CRANDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2185 CRANDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 CRANDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2185 CRANDON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2185 CRANDON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

