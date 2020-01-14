1769 Indiana Ave

Amenities
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,616 sq. ft.
$2,175 per month with $200 discount for first 6 months!!*
Fabulous Mediterranean townhouse with 3 BDR / 2.5 BATH and many upscale amenities. Enjoy your own private courtyard, 2-car garage, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.
Perfect for roommates or a family.
This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.
*this offer is valid for move in on or before Feb 1st.
(RLNE5124770)