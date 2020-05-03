All apartments in Fairview Shores
1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE

1713 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Michigan Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Chic & Modern 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, conveniently located between Downtown Orlando, Park Ave, and College Park. This gorgeous residence was fully renovated with new vinyl wood flooring, doors, Interior and exterior Paint and newly renovated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen offers and eat-in space for dining and exterior access to your side yard where you can bring in your groceries after a shopping trip from Trader Joes and Publix just minutes from your doorstep. The front porch is a perfect spot to enjoy your mornings with a cup of coffee and catch up with your neighbors. Don't miss your chance to live in this unbeatable location! **Located Just minutes from Rollins College, Mead Gardens, , AdventHealthOrlando Museum of Art, Mills 50 and Audubon Park. *Due to Covid-19, All showings are by appointment only and all precautionary measures will be required to view the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have any available units?
1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have?
Some of 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

