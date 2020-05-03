1713 MICHIGAN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Chic & Modern 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, conveniently located between Downtown Orlando, Park Ave, and College Park. This gorgeous residence was fully renovated with new vinyl wood flooring, doors, Interior and exterior Paint and newly renovated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen offers and eat-in space for dining and exterior access to your side yard where you can bring in your groceries after a shopping trip from Trader Joes and Publix just minutes from your doorstep. The front porch is a perfect spot to enjoy your mornings with a cup of coffee and catch up with your neighbors. Don't miss your chance to live in this unbeatable location! **Located Just minutes from Rollins College, Mead Gardens, , AdventHealthOrlando Museum of Art, Mills 50 and Audubon Park. *Due to Covid-19, All showings are by appointment only and all precautionary measures will be required to view the property.