Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

1560 Minnesota Ave.

1560 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Minnesota Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
carport
ceiling fan
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93454cc044 ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice two bedroom two bath duplex is located near Orlando and Minnesota Avenue and convenient to I-4, 408 and the Winter Park Village, with all its many shopping and dining options. This home has tile in main living areas with carpet in the two bedrooms and are equipped with ceiling fans. The spacious kitchen has stove and refrigerator and tiled counter tops. There is a carport and separate storage area that includes full size washer/dryer hookups. Lawn care is included with the rent. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have any available units?
1560 Minnesota Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have?
Some of 1560 Minnesota Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Minnesota Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Minnesota Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Minnesota Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1560 Minnesota Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Minnesota Ave. offers parking.
Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Minnesota Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have a pool?
No, 1560 Minnesota Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1560 Minnesota Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Minnesota Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Minnesota Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Minnesota Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

