1560 Minnesota Ave.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93454cc044 ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 9, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice two bedroom two bath duplex is located near Orlando and Minnesota Avenue and convenient to I-4, 408 and the Winter Park Village, with all its many shopping and dining options. This home has tile in main living areas with carpet in the two bedrooms and are equipped with ceiling fans. The spacious kitchen has stove and refrigerator and tiled counter tops. There is a carport and separate storage area that includes full size washer/dryer hookups. Lawn care is included with the rent. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.