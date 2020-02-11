Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 1511 Leeway Avenue.
1511 Leeway Avenue
1511 Leeway Avenue
1511 Leeway Avenue
Fairview Shores
1511 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
oven
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
parking
pool
garage
LOVELY 3/2 HOME WITH POOL, SCREENED PATIO, FENCED YARD.
LOVELY 3/2 HOME WITH POOL, SCREENED PATIO, FENCED YARD.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue have any available units?
1511 Leeway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairview Shores, FL
.
What amenities does 1511 Leeway Avenue have?
Some of 1511 Leeway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1511 Leeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Leeway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Leeway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Leeway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores
.
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Leeway Avenue offers parking.
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Leeway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Leeway Avenue has a pool.
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 Leeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Leeway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Leeway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1511 Leeway Avenue has units with air conditioning.
