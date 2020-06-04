1125 TIMOR AVENUE

Amenities

Cute 2br Home 7 Minutes from Downtown Orlando! Location! Location! Location! Fully remodeled and beautiful property near COLLEGE PARK AREA AND DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! It features: New roof (2018), updated kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Home also includes the washer/dryer, updated bathroom and completely tiled throughout. In the backyard, you will find a shed for storage and lots of privacy. Home sits on the end of a dead-end street with a long driveway for extra parking. Rent price includes lawn care. Max 2 pets, pet fee required. Renters insurance required. Will not be accepting any rent to own applications.



Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/910299

Application Fee: $39.99 per person (age 18+)