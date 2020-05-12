All apartments in Fairview Shores
1008 MEADOWS AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1008 MEADOWS AVENUE

1008 Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Meadows Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. College Park Location! Close to all College Park and Winter Park Features and I-4. The apartment is an end unit in a Tri-Plex home with College Park older style charm and the original wood floors, yet has a fully remodeled bathroom and new tile in kitchen. This unit includes - a bonus room 23x11 to use for storage or flex hobbies space (not under AC). Backyard access with shaded space for grilling.
Available May 2020. Call for details and to make appointment to preview. Rooms and square footage is deemed to be accurate, yet not warranted and should be verified by tenant. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING SATURDAY MAY 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have any available units?
1008 MEADOWS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have?
Some of 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 MEADOWS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 MEADOWS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

