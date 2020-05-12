1008 MEADOWS AVENUE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. College Park Location! Close to all College Park and Winter Park Features and I-4. The apartment is an end unit in a Tri-Plex home with College Park older style charm and the original wood floors, yet has a fully remodeled bathroom and new tile in kitchen. This unit includes - a bonus room 23x11 to use for storage or flex hobbies space (not under AC). Backyard access with shaded space for grilling.

Available May 2020. Call for details and to make appointment to preview. Rooms and square footage is deemed to be accurate, yet not warranted and should be verified by tenant. SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING SATURDAY MAY 9.