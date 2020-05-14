All apartments in Eustis
Eustis, FL
977 Vanderbilt Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

977 Vanderbilt Drive

977 Vanderbilt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

977 Vanderbilt Drive, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive have any available units?
977 Vanderbilt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
Is 977 Vanderbilt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
977 Vanderbilt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Vanderbilt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 Vanderbilt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive offer parking?
No, 977 Vanderbilt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 Vanderbilt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 977 Vanderbilt Drive has a pool.
Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive have accessible units?
No, 977 Vanderbilt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 977 Vanderbilt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 977 Vanderbilt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 977 Vanderbilt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
