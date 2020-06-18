587 Bluff Pass Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features high ceilings, open floor plan downstairs, lots of natural lighting, and sliding glass doors that open up from the dining area to a large covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There is plenty of parking with the two car garage. The kitchen has an eat in area, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master bed/bath is located on the first floor with granite counter tops, garden tub, and walk in shower. There are plenty of options close by for groceries, shopping, and dining.



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



