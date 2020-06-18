All apartments in Eustis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

587 Bluff Pass Drive

587 Buff Pass Drive · (407) 901-1200
Location

587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL 32726

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 587 Bluff Pass Drive · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features high ceilings, open floor plan downstairs, lots of natural lighting, and sliding glass doors that open up from the dining area to a large covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There is plenty of parking with the two car garage. The kitchen has an eat in area, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master bed/bath is located on the first floor with granite counter tops, garden tub, and walk in shower. There are plenty of options close by for groceries, shopping, and dining.

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5785884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have any available units?
587 Bluff Pass Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have?
Some of 587 Bluff Pass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 Bluff Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
587 Bluff Pass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Bluff Pass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 587 Bluff Pass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 587 Bluff Pass Drive does offer parking.
Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Bluff Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 587 Bluff Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 587 Bluff Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 Bluff Pass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 Bluff Pass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 Bluff Pass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
