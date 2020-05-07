All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 504 East Hazzard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
504 East Hazzard Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

504 East Hazzard Avenue

504 Hazzard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

504 Hazzard Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Move-in 3BR 2BA home features a level backyard, and a nice sized floor plan with 1014 sq. ft of living space with easy-care laminate hardwood floors, tiled bath, fully applianced kitchen and Florida room. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Eustis High School

Middle school: Eustis Middle School

Elementary school: Eustis Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue have any available units?
504 East Hazzard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
Is 504 East Hazzard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 East Hazzard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 East Hazzard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue offer parking?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 East Hazzard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 East Hazzard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 BedroomsEustis Apartments with Garage
Eustis Apartments with PoolEustis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eustis Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach