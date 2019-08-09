402 Blueberry Dr

Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

3Bed/2Bath w/ 2 car garage. - Now Available. 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage with new carpet. Large family room with built-in cabinets and double-sided wood-burning fireplace.



A completed application must be submitted to schedule a showing from all adult applicants age 18 and older. The application fee can be paid after the showing is you wish to rent. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



Click the link below to complete an application.



https://morrisrealtors.com/homes-for-rent/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3613552)