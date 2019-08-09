All apartments in Eustis
402 Blueberry Dr

402 Blueberry Drive
Location

402 Blueberry Drive, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

3Bed/2Bath w/ 2 car garage. - Now Available. 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage with new carpet. Large family room with built-in cabinets and double-sided wood-burning fireplace.

A completed application must be submitted to schedule a showing from all adult applicants age 18 and older. The application fee can be paid after the showing is you wish to rent. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Click the link below to complete an application.

https://morrisrealtors.com/homes-for-rent/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Blueberry Dr have any available units?
402 Blueberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
Is 402 Blueberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
402 Blueberry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Blueberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 402 Blueberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 402 Blueberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 402 Blueberry Dr does offer parking.
Does 402 Blueberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Blueberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Blueberry Dr have a pool?
No, 402 Blueberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 402 Blueberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 402 Blueberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Blueberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Blueberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Blueberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Blueberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

