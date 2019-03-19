All apartments in Eustis
402 Benton Lane
402 Benton Lane

402 Benton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

402 Benton Lane, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this cute all tile, hard to find four bedroom home in Eustis, FL. Vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining area with an arched bay window. Modern kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and built in microwave. Large laundry room. Master suite with walk-in closet and two windows to keep it airy and bright. This is a pet friendly home!!Call 321-236-6009 to view. Office hours 8:30AM to 5:30PM M-F. Visit our website at msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal homes.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Benton Lane have any available units?
402 Benton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 402 Benton Lane have?
Some of 402 Benton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Benton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
402 Benton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Benton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Benton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 402 Benton Lane offer parking?
No, 402 Benton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 402 Benton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Benton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Benton Lane have a pool?
No, 402 Benton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 402 Benton Lane have accessible units?
No, 402 Benton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Benton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Benton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Benton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Benton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
