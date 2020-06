Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Eustis FL - R3- This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a 2 car garage, an eat in kitchen, family room, living room and a screened porch. Completed application is required before all showings. No Evictions or unpaid Landlord debt to qualify and pets are not allowed. Call Glenn Cowham at 352-314-1544.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5504737)