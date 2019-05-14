2705 Maywood Street

Amenities

This beautiful Eustis pool home is in a quiet subdivision located just minutes from the quaint shops of Mount Dora, nearby lakes and the Wekiva Parkway (SR-429) for an easy commute to Orlando. It has a large great room for entertaining and relaxing, plus a massive dining area in addition to a dinette. The master bedroom features vinyl sliding glass doors to the pool area, a walk-in closet, and a master bath with both a tub and walk-in shower. The two other bedrooms are on the other side of the house for privacy. Tile floors throughout except in the bedrooms which have wood (maple) floors. One of the the bedrooms has been set up as a gym. The garage was used as a "man cave" and features a projection wall, speakers, wiring for a projector and stereo, plus it's screened. The back yard is an oasis with the covered patio leading to the large pool and hot tub. The entire pool area was screened in in 2018. There's plenty of driveway parking and a boat can even be parked on one side of the house. Fenced for privacy, this home has closed circuit TV cameras for extra security.



