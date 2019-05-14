All apartments in Eustis
2705 Maywood Street

2705 Maywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Maywood Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This beautiful Eustis pool home is in a quiet subdivision located just minutes from the quaint shops of Mount Dora, nearby lakes and the Wekiva Parkway (SR-429) for an easy commute to Orlando. It has a large great room for entertaining and relaxing, plus a massive dining area in addition to a dinette. The master bedroom features vinyl sliding glass doors to the pool area, a walk-in closet, and a master bath with both a tub and walk-in shower. The two other bedrooms are on the other side of the house for privacy. Tile floors throughout except in the bedrooms which have wood (maple) floors. One of the the bedrooms has been set up as a gym. The garage was used as a "man cave" and features a projection wall, speakers, wiring for a projector and stereo, plus it's screened. The back yard is an oasis with the covered patio leading to the large pool and hot tub. The entire pool area was screened in in 2018. There's plenty of driveway parking and a boat can even be parked on one side of the house. Fenced for privacy, this home has closed circuit TV cameras for extra security.

Listing Courtesy Of PREFERRED RE BROKERS III

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Maywood Street have any available units?
2705 Maywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 2705 Maywood Street have?
Some of 2705 Maywood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Maywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Maywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Maywood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Maywood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Maywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Maywood Street offers parking.
Does 2705 Maywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Maywood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Maywood Street have a pool?
Yes, 2705 Maywood Street has a pool.
Does 2705 Maywood Street have accessible units?
No, 2705 Maywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Maywood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Maywood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Maywood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Maywood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
