Eustis, FL
2416 Sandridge Cir
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

2416 Sandridge Cir

2416 Sandridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Sandridge Circle, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com

*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

*Bright and open floor plan
*Energy Efficient Appliances
*Energy Efficient Windows
*Washer Dryer Hook ups
*Attached Garage
*Large 2 Story Floor-plan

*Available for move in on March 15, 2020

*Large Yard

*1 Small Pet under 25lbs with Refundable Deposit.
*Breed Restrictions Apply

*Duke Energy for Electric Services
*City of Eustis for Water, Sewer and Trash

*HOA Dues Included in Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Sandridge Cir have any available units?
2416 Sandridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 2416 Sandridge Cir have?
Some of 2416 Sandridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Sandridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Sandridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Sandridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Sandridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Sandridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Sandridge Cir offers parking.
Does 2416 Sandridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Sandridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Sandridge Cir have a pool?
No, 2416 Sandridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Sandridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 2416 Sandridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Sandridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Sandridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Sandridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2416 Sandridge Cir has units with air conditioning.

