2416 Sandridge Cir

Amenities
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005
*Bright and open floor plan
*Energy Efficient Appliances
*Energy Efficient Windows
*Washer Dryer Hook ups
*Attached Garage
*Large 2 Story Floor-plan
*Available for move in on March 15, 2020
*Large Yard
*1 Small Pet under 25lbs with Refundable Deposit.
*Breed Restrictions Apply
*Duke Energy for Electric Services
*City of Eustis for Water, Sewer and Trash
*HOA Dues Included in Rent