Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave furnished range

SHORT TERM RENTAL! MUST SEE!! 06/01/2019 TO 08/31/2019 - 3 bedroom 2 bath on beautiful and calm Eustis area close to Lake Joanna, East Crooked Lake, and West Crooked Lake, and shoppes.



This is an incredibly gorgeous, fully-furnished, short-term rental.

Utilities not included. AVAILABLE from 06/01/2019 TO 08/31/2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4584200)