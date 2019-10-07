All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 133 South Grove Street - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
133 South Grove Street - A
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

133 South Grove Street - A

133 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

133 Grove Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Duplex near downtown Eustis! The interior is absolutely stunning. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled back splash. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath, open concept with a 1 garage. There is vinyl wood plank flooring throughout with wood tile in the bedrooms.

There is a separate laundry room inside and extra attic space in the garage that can be used for storage.

This duplex is very rarely available for rent and will not last!

There is a fenced in yard for your Large Dogs and/or cats. There is a pet fee of $300 per pet, and $10/mth per pet. (Maximum of 2 dogs or 3 cats).

No aggressive breeds allowed.

Available on Oct 1, 2019.

Follow this link to put your application in today:

https://simmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 South Grove Street - A have any available units?
133 South Grove Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 133 South Grove Street - A have?
Some of 133 South Grove Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 South Grove Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
133 South Grove Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 South Grove Street - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 South Grove Street - A is pet friendly.
Does 133 South Grove Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 133 South Grove Street - A offers parking.
Does 133 South Grove Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 South Grove Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 South Grove Street - A have a pool?
No, 133 South Grove Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 133 South Grove Street - A have accessible units?
No, 133 South Grove Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 133 South Grove Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 South Grove Street - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 South Grove Street - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 South Grove Street - A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 BedroomsEustis Apartments with Balcony
Eustis Apartments with PoolEustis Cheap Places
Eustis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach