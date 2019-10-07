133 South Grove Street - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely Remodeled Duplex near downtown Eustis! The interior is absolutely stunning. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled back splash. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath, open concept with a 1 garage. There is vinyl wood plank flooring throughout with wood tile in the bedrooms.



There is a separate laundry room inside and extra attic space in the garage that can be used for storage.



This duplex is very rarely available for rent and will not last!



There is a fenced in yard for your Large Dogs and/or cats. There is a pet fee of $300 per pet, and $10/mth per pet. (Maximum of 2 dogs or 3 cats).



No aggressive breeds allowed.



Available on Oct 1, 2019.



