9723 Heatherstone Lake CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage. 1st floor also offers a powder room and living room. Second floor offers a full laundry room, three bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and spacious master suite with a walk in closet, shower with dual sinks, and sitting area. This unit has recently been completely painted and impeccable maintained. Walking distance to Rookery Pointe's completely remodeled Clubhouse, Resort style Swimming pool, Tennis and Basketball courts, Pickle Ball, Kids Playground area and Fitness Center. Just a short drive to some of SW Florida’s best beaches and to Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU and the airport.