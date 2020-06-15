All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:02 PM

9723 Heatherstone Lake CT

9723 Heatherstone Lake Court · (239) 940-0529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage. 1st floor also offers a powder room and living room. Second floor offers a full laundry room, three bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and spacious master suite with a walk in closet, shower with dual sinks, and sitting area. This unit has recently been completely painted and impeccable maintained. Walking distance to Rookery Pointe's completely remodeled Clubhouse, Resort style Swimming pool, Tennis and Basketball courts, Pickle Ball, Kids Playground area and Fitness Center. Just a short drive to some of SW Florida’s best beaches and to Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have any available units?
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have?
Some of 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT offer parking?
Yes, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT does offer parking.
Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have a pool?
Yes, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT has a pool.
Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9723 Heatherstone Lake CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity