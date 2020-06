9701 Foxhall WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO. THIS ALMOST HAS THE FEELING OF A VILLA, WITH A FRONT PORCH, LARGE EXTENDED REAR LANAI WITH TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT BOTTOM LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERS, RAISED PANEL CABINETS, TILED BACKSPLASH, UPGRADED FANS/LIGHTS THROUGHOUT, EVEN A LARGE BACK YARD AREA! BOASTING NEAR 2100SQFT OF LIVING AREA WITH ALL 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AS WELL AS LAUNDRY ROOM AND 2 BATHS. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS, DEN/LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. UPSTAIRS YOUR MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, LARGE BATHROOM, AND BAY WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE REAR YARD AND EXTENDED LANAI