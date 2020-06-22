9631 Falconer WAY

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot. Recent renovations include wood tile floors throughout, complete master bathroom remodel, new carpeting in the bedrooms, complete interior and exterior paint job, and new water heater. The home sits on a quiet cul-de-saq with tranquil preserve setting behind. Rookery Pointe is conveniently located minutes from area shopping, theater, Florida Gulf Coast University, Southwest Area Airport & a short drive to the white sandy beaches of the Gulf! Community amenities include a well-appointed clubhouse with fitness center and social room, large heated pool, active pickle ball community, basketball, roller hockey & tot lot.