Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

9631 Falconer WAY

9631 Falconer Way · (239) 405-0529
Location

9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot. Recent renovations include wood tile floors throughout, complete master bathroom remodel, new carpeting in the bedrooms, complete interior and exterior paint job, and new water heater. The home sits on a quiet cul-de-saq with tranquil preserve setting behind. Rookery Pointe is conveniently located minutes from area shopping, theater, Florida Gulf Coast University, Southwest Area Airport & a short drive to the white sandy beaches of the Gulf! Community amenities include a well-appointed clubhouse with fitness center and social room, large heated pool, active pickle ball community, basketball, roller hockey & tot lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 Falconer WAY have any available units?
9631 Falconer WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9631 Falconer WAY have?
Some of 9631 Falconer WAY's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 Falconer WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9631 Falconer WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 Falconer WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9631 Falconer WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 9631 Falconer WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9631 Falconer WAY does offer parking.
Does 9631 Falconer WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 Falconer WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 Falconer WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9631 Falconer WAY has a pool.
Does 9631 Falconer WAY have accessible units?
No, 9631 Falconer WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 Falconer WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9631 Falconer WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9631 Falconer WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9631 Falconer WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
