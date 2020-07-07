All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 23820 Costa Del Sol RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
23820 Costa Del Sol RD
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

23820 Costa Del Sol RD

23820 Costa Del Sol Road · (239) 777-5342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23820 Costa Del Sol Road, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
sauna
tennis court
Lighthouse Bay is the Resort LifeStyle Community you'll love. As you enter the community, you wind down the beautifully landscaped streets and cross over the bridges to your winter getaway. You'll pass the Boat House with Paddle Boats and Canoes, The Fishing Pier, the Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, and The Sunning Beach that gets your toes in the sand without having to leave. The Tennis Courts and Tennis Shop are across the street from the Clubhouse and Resort Style Pool. The Second Floor Residence has Two Bedrooms, Den, and Large Kitchen with Pantry. The Open Floor Plan is light and airy and is comfortably furnished for your enjoyment. It is located steps away from a neighborhood pool. Association requires 60 day minimum but Owner prefers 3 month minimum rental for season. Unfortunately no pets allowed for tenants. Amenities also include Sauna, Basketball, Walking Paths, Neighborhood Pools, Walking Paths and more. You are minutes away from Coconut Point Mall for all your shopping needs and weekly Farmer's Market and a short drive to the beautiful beaches of SW Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have any available units?
23820 Costa Del Sol RD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have?
Some of 23820 Costa Del Sol RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23820 Costa Del Sol RD currently offering any rent specials?
23820 Costa Del Sol RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23820 Costa Del Sol RD pet-friendly?
No, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD offer parking?
No, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD does not offer parking.
Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have a pool?
Yes, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD has a pool.
Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have accessible units?
No, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD does not have accessible units.
Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 23820 Costa Del Sol RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23820 Costa Del Sol RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23820 Costa Del Sol RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Accessible ApartmentsEstero Apartments with Pools
Estero Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity