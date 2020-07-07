23820 Costa Del Sol RD

Amenities

Lighthouse Bay is the Resort LifeStyle Community you'll love. As you enter the community, you wind down the beautifully landscaped streets and cross over the bridges to your winter getaway. You'll pass the Boat House with Paddle Boats and Canoes, The Fishing Pier, the Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, and The Sunning Beach that gets your toes in the sand without having to leave. The Tennis Courts and Tennis Shop are across the street from the Clubhouse and Resort Style Pool. The Second Floor Residence has Two Bedrooms, Den, and Large Kitchen with Pantry. The Open Floor Plan is light and airy and is comfortably furnished for your enjoyment. It is located steps away from a neighborhood pool. Association requires 60 day minimum but Owner prefers 3 month minimum rental for season. Unfortunately no pets allowed for tenants. Amenities also include Sauna, Basketball, Walking Paths, Neighborhood Pools, Walking Paths and more. You are minutes away from Coconut Point Mall for all your shopping needs and weekly Farmer's Market and a short drive to the beautiful beaches of SW Florida.