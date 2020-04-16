23710 Walden Center DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court volleyball court

COMPLETELY REFRESHED! Fabulous top floor condo with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that has been freshly painted and boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, extended living area and more! BRAND NEW FURNITURE with comfort in mind. The Tides at Pelican Landings amenities including pool, clubhouse with fitness room, basketball & tennis courts and beach volleyball! Extremely convenient location to everything in Estero, Bonita Springs, and Naples! Located across the street from Coconut Point Mall for shopping, movie theater, and numerous casual and fine dining restaurants. Very short drive to Bonita Beach, Ft Myers Beach, Gulf Coast Town Center, and FGCU. There is no better location to vacation especially at this price!