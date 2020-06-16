All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

23650 Via Veneto

23650 Via Veneto · (239) 246-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23650 Via Veneto, Estero, FL 34134
Sorrento

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1818 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This stunning 8th floor unit is sure to impress with its welcoming foyer and open concept living room and dining room. 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Laundry in residence. The spacious lanai is perfect for enjoying the panoramic view of the Estero Bay and Gulf of Mexico! The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances and granite with plenty of room to entertain. The master suite offers a peaceful place to relax or read while overlooking the water with a fantastic view. There are plenty of wonderful amenities offered including the pool, spa, fitness center, billiards room, guest suites and a full time manager. You will have access to the Private Beachfront Pavilion via a private shuttle which departs on a regular schedule to the private beach. You may also join The Bay Club for private dining and enjoy additional amenities which include the Nature Park/Butterfly Garden, The canoe and kayak park, the community center,the fitness center, pickle ball, and tennis.Walk or bike ride to the waterfront restaurant Bay Club in the morning to enjoy coffee, bagels, and Wifi while taking in the natural beauty of the wildlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23650 Via Veneto have any available units?
23650 Via Veneto has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23650 Via Veneto have?
Some of 23650 Via Veneto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23650 Via Veneto currently offering any rent specials?
23650 Via Veneto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23650 Via Veneto pet-friendly?
No, 23650 Via Veneto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23650 Via Veneto offer parking?
No, 23650 Via Veneto does not offer parking.
Does 23650 Via Veneto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23650 Via Veneto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23650 Via Veneto have a pool?
Yes, 23650 Via Veneto has a pool.
Does 23650 Via Veneto have accessible units?
No, 23650 Via Veneto does not have accessible units.
Does 23650 Via Veneto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23650 Via Veneto has units with dishwashers.
Does 23650 Via Veneto have units with air conditioning?
No, 23650 Via Veneto does not have units with air conditioning.
