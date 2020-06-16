23650 Via Veneto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table guest suite hot tub internet access tennis court

This stunning 8th floor unit is sure to impress with its welcoming foyer and open concept living room and dining room. 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Laundry in residence. The spacious lanai is perfect for enjoying the panoramic view of the Estero Bay and Gulf of Mexico! The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances and granite with plenty of room to entertain. The master suite offers a peaceful place to relax or read while overlooking the water with a fantastic view. There are plenty of wonderful amenities offered including the pool, spa, fitness center, billiards room, guest suites and a full time manager. You will have access to the Private Beachfront Pavilion via a private shuttle which departs on a regular schedule to the private beach. You may also join The Bay Club for private dining and enjoy additional amenities which include the Nature Park/Butterfly Garden, The canoe and kayak park, the community center,the fitness center, pickle ball, and tennis.Walk or bike ride to the waterfront restaurant Bay Club in the morning to enjoy coffee, bagels, and Wifi while taking in the natural beauty of the wildlife.