20430 Black Tree LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME AVAILABLE IN PRESERVE AT CORKSCREW. AMAZING LAKE VIEW. THIS IS THE TIVOLI FLOOR PLAN, 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHS AND 3 CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME HAS TILE IN ALL THE COMMON AREAS AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. HUGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE BAR AREA AND ISLAND. HOME OFFERS A FORMAL DINING AREA AND BREAKFAST AREA OFF OF THE KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER SUITE, MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, ROMAN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. HOME HAS CROWN MOLDINGS, CEILING FANS. ALL NEW WINDOWS.