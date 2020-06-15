All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:32 AM

20281 Estero Gardens CIR

20281 Estero Gardens Circle · (239) 784-4387
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis and pickle ball courts. This is an absolutely must see unit. Villagio is located within minutes from 3 outdoor malls (GCTC, Miromar outlets and Coconut point), Hertz Arena, University Village, RSW Airport, I-75 and FGCU.
Ths unit is beautifully furnished and also has a complete reverse osmosis system for drinking water and icemaker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have any available units?
20281 Estero Gardens CIR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have?
Some of 20281 Estero Gardens CIR's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20281 Estero Gardens CIR currently offering any rent specials?
20281 Estero Gardens CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20281 Estero Gardens CIR pet-friendly?
No, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR offer parking?
Yes, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR does offer parking.
Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have a pool?
Yes, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR has a pool.
Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have accessible units?
No, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20281 Estero Gardens CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20281 Estero Gardens CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
