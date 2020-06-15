20281 Estero Gardens CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis and pickle ball courts. This is an absolutely must see unit. Villagio is located within minutes from 3 outdoor malls (GCTC, Miromar outlets and Coconut point), Hertz Arena, University Village, RSW Airport, I-75 and FGCU.

Ths unit is beautifully furnished and also has a complete reverse osmosis system for drinking water and icemaker.