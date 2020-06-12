251 W Cowles

Amenities
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL -
AVAILABLE: April through December 2020
RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021
Jan-Mar $1,500* / month
Apr-Dec $1,000* / month
*Does not include taxes and fees
*This property is REALTOR owned
Just blocks from Dearborn Street, moments from park with fishing, water, wading, swimming and community boat launching ramp area. 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Decorated with the beachy/nautical theme to give you that Florida feel. The bedroom has a queen bed and there is a queen sleeper sofa in the living room.
Englewood Beach (3.1 miles) - swim, sunbathe, parasailing, kayaking, paddle boat and water sport rentals, SUP
Dearborn Street (just blocks) - playhouse, shops, bistros, festivals, auction house, library, farmer's market and spas
Lemon Bay Park (1.9 miles)
Indian Mound Park (just blocks) - public boat launching ramp
Blind Pass Beach (6.2 miles)
**all miles courtesy of Google Maps
Other Links:
No Pets Allowed
