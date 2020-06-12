All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

251 W Cowles

251 West Cowles Street · (419) 236-0734
Location

251 West Cowles Street, Englewood, FL 34223
Old Englewood Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 251 W Cowles · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL -

AVAILABLE: April through December 2020
RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021

Jan-Mar $1,500* / month
Apr-Dec $1,000* / month
*Does not include taxes and fees
*This property is REALTOR owned

Just blocks from Dearborn Street, moments from park with fishing, water, wading, swimming and community boat launching ramp area. 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Decorated with the beachy/nautical theme to give you that Florida feel. The bedroom has a queen bed and there is a queen sleeper sofa in the living room.

Englewood Beach (3.1 miles) - swim, sunbathe, parasailing, kayaking, paddle boat and water sport rentals, SUP
Dearborn Street (just blocks) - playhouse, shops, bistros, festivals, auction house, library, farmer's market and spas
Lemon Bay Park (1.9 miles)
Indian Mound Park (just blocks) - public boat launching ramp
Blind Pass Beach (6.2 miles)
**all miles courtesy of Google Maps

Other Links:

http://www.welcome-worldwide.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2605782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

