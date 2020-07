Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

20 Bay Street Available 08/01/20 S. INDIANA AVE (776) & W. Bay St - Perfectly located one bedroom, one bath HOME with a loft. Fresh paint and new bedroom carpet. Wood floors throughout rest of the home. Large rear yard with a detached garage with plenty of room for storage. A short walk to the water. Close to all amenities. Available NOW. No pets and no smoking permitted. First month and security deposit required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4090068)