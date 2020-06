Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Whether you need a place to live while home searching or home building, a perfect choice to land! This is a 3 bedroom home and 2 full baths. The home is all tiled except for the den/bedroom 3. Relax on the rear covered patio with lake views without backyard neighbors. Two bedrooms have queen beds with the 3rd bedroom a comfortable queen futon. This room can also be used as a den. All rooms have TV's for your pleasure. Fully equipped with all that you will need in comfort. All utilities included -and WIFI. Yard maintenance is also paid by the owner. A beachy interior decor with soothing interior colors. Gas grill provided. Minimum stay is one month. No taxes paid if renting for more than 6 months/otherwise must add 12% to monthly rent. Cleaning/pet fees not included