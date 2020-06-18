All apartments in Englewood
1490 FAIRLESS ROAD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1490 FAIRLESS ROAD

1490 Fairless Road · (941) 350-3176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1490 Fairless Road, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This home was just completely renovated. It's a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an open floor plan. The rooms are large and it has Terrazzo floors throughout. The kitchen has all new appliances, cabinets and granite counter tops. The home has central AC as well. There is a large sun room in the back and separate laundry room. It's on a large corner lot with fruit trees ( Mango, peach. etc.) Overbrook Gardens is a wonderful quiet neighborhood and is only 2.1 miles to the beach. To move in you will need 1st month, last month and 1 month security. A pet is allowed with an additional deposit. Employment and credit will be checked. This home was just completely renovated and were looking for someone who will maintain it well. The house has public water and sewer. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities including lawn and shrub maintenance. Our landscaper can continue to mow at an additional $50 / month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have any available units?
1490 FAIRLESS ROAD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have?
Some of 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1490 FAIRLESS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD offer parking?
No, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have a pool?
No, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1490 FAIRLESS ROAD has units with air conditioning.
