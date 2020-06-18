1490 FAIRLESS ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This home was just completely renovated. It's a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an open floor plan. The rooms are large and it has Terrazzo floors throughout. The kitchen has all new appliances, cabinets and granite counter tops. The home has central AC as well. There is a large sun room in the back and separate laundry room. It's on a large corner lot with fruit trees ( Mango, peach. etc.) Overbrook Gardens is a wonderful quiet neighborhood and is only 2.1 miles to the beach. To move in you will need 1st month, last month and 1 month security. A pet is allowed with an additional deposit. Employment and credit will be checked. This home was just completely renovated and were looking for someone who will maintain it well. The house has public water and sewer. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities including lawn and shrub maintenance. Our landscaper can continue to mow at an additional $50 / month.