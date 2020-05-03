All apartments in Englewood
1326 IBIS DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:31 PM

1326 IBIS DRIVE

1326 Ibis Drive · (941) 875-9060
Location

1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL 34224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community.

Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range. There are TWO spacious ATTACHED PORCHES, one enclosed and one screened in, along with a 25 ft deep CARPORT, a WORKSHOP attached to the home AND a SHED. This home BACKS TO THE WOODS so you have total PRIVACY behind you. Split floor plan with one bed and bath in the back with double closets, and the other up front. Living, dining and kitchen area in the middle. Lovely vinyl plank flooring. 720 Sq. Feet under Air. Central Air/Heat. The community is 55+ and offers a fishing dock & boat ramp for residents which accesses Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, and
Tons of activities on site, and only a 10 minutes ride to the Gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches,
as well as plenty of golf and shopping. You definitely want to become a part of the "nicest, friendliest" community around!
Holiday Estates Association offers its members many activities with which they may become involved. What better way to meet new friends, or stay in touch with friends you already enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have any available units?
1326 IBIS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have?
Some of 1326 IBIS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 IBIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1326 IBIS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 IBIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1326 IBIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1326 IBIS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 IBIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1326 IBIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1326 IBIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 IBIS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 IBIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1326 IBIS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
