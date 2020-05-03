1326 IBIS DRIVE

Amenities

Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community.



Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range. There are TWO spacious ATTACHED PORCHES, one enclosed and one screened in, along with a 25 ft deep CARPORT, a WORKSHOP attached to the home AND a SHED. This home BACKS TO THE WOODS so you have total PRIVACY behind you. Split floor plan with one bed and bath in the back with double closets, and the other up front. Living, dining and kitchen area in the middle. Lovely vinyl plank flooring. 720 Sq. Feet under Air. Central Air/Heat. The community is 55+ and offers a fishing dock & boat ramp for residents which accesses Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, and

Tons of activities on site, and only a 10 minutes ride to the Gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches,

as well as plenty of golf and shopping. You definitely want to become a part of the "nicest, friendliest" community around!

Holiday Estates Association offers its members many activities with which they may become involved. What better way to meet new friends, or stay in touch with friends you already enjoy