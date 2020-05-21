5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking

2/2 Apts Available Now at Cheri Court Apartments!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Available Now at Cheri Court Apartments!!! Cheri court is a newly renovated quaint community located in the heart of New Port Richey, community has on site laundry facilities. Near by amenities include easy access to beaches, US 19, schools, local hospital, shopping and dining. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash. For more information about the Cheri Court apartments or to schedule a viewing contact our office today!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1748246?accessKey=5e6a



Amenities: Mini Blinds, Patio, Large Closets, Controlled Access Parking



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara (727) 754-0942.



