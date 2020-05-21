All apartments in Elfers
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108

5432 Cheri Court · No Longer Available
Location

5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL 34652

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
2/2 Apts Available Now at Cheri Court Apartments!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Available Now at Cheri Court Apartments!!! Cheri court is a newly renovated quaint community located in the heart of New Port Richey, community has on site laundry facilities. Near by amenities include easy access to beaches, US 19, schools, local hospital, shopping and dining. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash. For more information about the Cheri Court apartments or to schedule a viewing contact our office today!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1748246?accessKey=5e6a

Amenities: Mini Blinds, Patio, Large Closets, Controlled Access Parking

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara (727) 754-0942.

(RLNE5770318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have any available units?
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have?
Some of 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 is pet friendly.
Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have accessible units?
Yes, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 has accessible units.
Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 108 does not have units with air conditioning.

