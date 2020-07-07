180 NE 86 St

Amenities

Charming riverfront 1930's bungalow w/vaulted ceilings! Nice Eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with large bath...plus bonus half bath! Good closet space. Split bedroom plan and family room overlooks fenced backyard, fireplace, security system, Circular drive. Laundry inside. Tranquil view of the water! Can canoe or paddle boat (but no boat access to the Bay)! Fenced yard. Conveniently located to grocery, shops, restaurants, and downtown Miami. Owner Agent. 1 pet max. no more than 35lbs! **2 adult MAX!