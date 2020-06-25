8517 May Street

Amenities

Pool Home On Oversized Lot In The Heart Of Tampa! No Hoa. No Cdd. Well Maintained 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Lovely Home. All Floors Replaced Less Than 2 Years Ago In The Entire House And Stainless Steel Appliances Also Less Than 2 Years Old. Bonus Large Family Room. Inside Utility/laundry Room. Screened-in Back Lanai Located Conveniently Adjacent To The Pool. Chain Link Fenced-in Large Backyard. This Home Is Conveniently Located At A Short Distance To I-275 And Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown Tampa, Lowry Park Zoo And Bush Gardens/adventure Island, Shopping Centers, Usf, Ut And Hcc, Medical Centers, Moffitt Cancer Center, St Joseph And Tampa General Hospital. Many Restaurants And Specialty Stores Nearby. Come And See, Call For A Private Tour Today!



