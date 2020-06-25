All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
8517 May Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:54 AM

8517 May Street

8517 May Cr · No Longer Available
Location

8517 May Cr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pool Home On Oversized Lot In The Heart Of Tampa! No Hoa. No Cdd. Well Maintained 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Lovely Home. All Floors Replaced Less Than 2 Years Ago In The Entire House And Stainless Steel Appliances Also Less Than 2 Years Old. Bonus Large Family Room. Inside Utility/laundry Room. Screened-in Back Lanai Located Conveniently Adjacent To The Pool. Chain Link Fenced-in Large Backyard. This Home Is Conveniently Located At A Short Distance To I-275 And Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown Tampa, Lowry Park Zoo And Bush Gardens/adventure Island, Shopping Centers, Usf, Ut And Hcc, Medical Centers, Moffitt Cancer Center, St Joseph And Tampa General Hospital. Many Restaurants And Specialty Stores Nearby. Come And See, Call For A Private Tour Today!

Listing Courtesy Of SUNCOAST REALTY SOLUTIONS, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8517 May Street have any available units?
8517 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8517 May Street have?
Some of 8517 May Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
8517 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 May Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 May Street is pet friendly.
Does 8517 May Street offer parking?
No, 8517 May Street does not offer parking.
Does 8517 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 May Street have a pool?
Yes, 8517 May Street has a pool.
Does 8517 May Street have accessible units?
No, 8517 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 May Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8517 May Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8517 May Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8517 May Street does not have units with air conditioning.
