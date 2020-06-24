8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ready to move in! Nice and cozy 4 beds, 2 baths home situated on an extra large lot at a very convenient location. New inside and outside paint. Oversized bed rooms with walking closets. Master bed has his and her walking closets and sitting area. A cozy living room with double extra large panel slide doors giving access and a peaceful view back yard with a wood burned chimney. This chimney also gives a warm (romantic) atmosphere for family (couple) in the dining room. Now come to the breakfast nook with a view and access to the side porch and yard. Kitchen with new granite counter tops, newer kitchen cabinets, stainless steel range with double ovens,...directly accessible to living room, dining room and breakfast nook! Inside laundry room. Large side yard and back yard for family's activities. Minutes to highway I-275, Veterans express way, supper markets, restaurants, …. Don't miss it!