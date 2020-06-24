All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE
8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE

8406 North Gomez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8406 North Gomez Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ready to move in! Nice and cozy 4 beds, 2 baths home situated on an extra large lot at a very convenient location. New inside and outside paint. Oversized bed rooms with walking closets. Master bed has his and her walking closets and sitting area. A cozy living room with double extra large panel slide doors giving access and a peaceful view back yard with a wood burned chimney. This chimney also gives a warm (romantic) atmosphere for family (couple) in the dining room. Now come to the breakfast nook with a view and access to the side porch and yard. Kitchen with new granite counter tops, newer kitchen cabinets, stainless steel range with double ovens,...directly accessible to living room, dining room and breakfast nook! Inside laundry room. Large side yard and back yard for family's activities. Minutes to highway I-275, Veterans express way, supper markets, restaurants, …. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have any available units?
8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have?
Some of 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 N GOMEZ AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
