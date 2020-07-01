All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

3813 S LAKE DRIVE

3813 South Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3813 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This pool side upstairs 2 bed 2 bath unit has a large galley kitchen with granite counters and updated appliances and a wonderful breakfast bar. This wood tile floors thru out and the open living room/ dining area look onto a huge screened patio that over looks the crystal blue community pool .
The split bedrooms have their own baths and large closets. There is a built in entertainment center as well as built ins in the master. This community is gated and has ample parking. There is an application for the rental and small pets are allowed with approved pet application.
This community is central to all of Tampa, just off Busch/Gunn Hyw and Dale Mabry Hywy, with lots of big box stores, shopping, dining, entertainment and schools close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
3813 S LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 3813 S LAKE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 S LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3813 S LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 S LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 S LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 S LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

