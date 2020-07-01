3813 S LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This pool side upstairs 2 bed 2 bath unit has a large galley kitchen with granite counters and updated appliances and a wonderful breakfast bar. This wood tile floors thru out and the open living room/ dining area look onto a huge screened patio that over looks the crystal blue community pool .

The split bedrooms have their own baths and large closets. There is a built in entertainment center as well as built ins in the master. This community is gated and has ample parking. There is an application for the rental and small pets are allowed with approved pet application.

This community is central to all of Tampa, just off Busch/Gunn Hyw and Dale Mabry Hywy, with lots of big box stores, shopping, dining, entertainment and schools close.