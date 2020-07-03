All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
2509 West Crawford Street

2509 West Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2509 West Crawford Street, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!
This delightful home located in Tampa, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tiled entryway, natural light throughout, carpeted bedrooms, unique standing shower, private driveway and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 West Crawford Street have any available units?
2509 West Crawford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
Is 2509 West Crawford Street currently offering any rent specials?
2509 West Crawford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 West Crawford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 West Crawford Street is pet friendly.
Does 2509 West Crawford Street offer parking?
No, 2509 West Crawford Street does not offer parking.
Does 2509 West Crawford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 West Crawford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 West Crawford Street have a pool?
No, 2509 West Crawford Street does not have a pool.
Does 2509 West Crawford Street have accessible units?
No, 2509 West Crawford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 West Crawford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 West Crawford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 West Crawford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 West Crawford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

