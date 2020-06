Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located directly on the Indian River. Open floor plan. Has a gas fireplace in the in the living room. Large kitchen with double oven, island with sink, built in microwave. The porch is 10x24 coming off the living room. Over sized master suite upstairs with a 10x24 balcony overlooking the river. 7000 lb remote controlled boat lift. Kayak ramp. Jet ski lift for 2. Sun deck. Shrimp and fish off the dock. There is a shed and room to store your boat trailer. Approximately 3 miles from downtown New Smyrna Beach. Short drive to the Space Center.