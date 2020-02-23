All apartments in Eatonville
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

72 CAMPUS VIEW DR

72 Campus View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

72 Campus View Drive, Eatonville, FL 32810
Eatonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
NORTHEAST ORLANDO - 3BR/1BA COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME - Spacious 3BR/1BA completely remodeled home. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, freshly painted, one car carport, washer/dryer hookup. New bathroom with tub and shower combo. Huge backyard. 1 car carport. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please text (321) 414-4517 or email mc1-00538@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5535169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have any available units?
72 CAMPUS VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatonville, FL.
What amenities does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have?
Some of 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
72 CAMPUS VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR is pet friendly.
Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 CAMPUS VIEW DR has units with air conditioning.

