85 WOODRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Detached end unit villa in gated East Lake Woodlands on a cul-de-sac has spacious living area with volume ceilings, plantation shutters, formal dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen and inside laundry room with washer and dryer located in a park like setting. Master bedroom with double closets, large vanity in bath along with soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Guest bedroom and bath plus third bedroom with double door entrance to be used as den/office/bedroom off the living area. Two car garage and community pool. This is a non smoking residence and any occupancy must have renter's insurance which names the owner as loss payee. Trash and lawn is included in the rent and no pets please.