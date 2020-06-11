All apartments in East Lake
85 WOODRIDGE COURT
85 WOODRIDGE COURT

85 Woodridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

85 Woodridge Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Detached end unit villa in gated East Lake Woodlands on a cul-de-sac has spacious living area with volume ceilings, plantation shutters, formal dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen and inside laundry room with washer and dryer located in a park like setting. Master bedroom with double closets, large vanity in bath along with soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Guest bedroom and bath plus third bedroom with double door entrance to be used as den/office/bedroom off the living area. Two car garage and community pool. This is a non smoking residence and any occupancy must have renter's insurance which names the owner as loss payee. Trash and lawn is included in the rent and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have any available units?
85 WOODRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 85 WOODRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 WOODRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
85 WOODRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 WOODRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 WOODRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 WOODRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
