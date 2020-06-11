60 LESLEY LANE

Amenities

Large villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with wide view on a pound. 1,250. SqFt unit with large enclosed lanai It has a separate kitchen with dinning area, tile in all living area and carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Inside utilities. Split bedroom floor plan. 1 Car Port. Quail Forest has its own Large Community Heated Pool. The villa is well located in East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in a gated, golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championship 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone! small Pet ok and to the owner discretion.