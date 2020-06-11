All apartments in East Lake
60 LESLEY LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

60 LESLEY LANE

60 Lesley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

60 Lesley Lane, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Large villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with wide view on a pound. 1,250. SqFt unit with large enclosed lanai It has a separate kitchen with dinning area, tile in all living area and carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Inside utilities. Split bedroom floor plan. 1 Car Port. Quail Forest has its own Large Community Heated Pool. The villa is well located in East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in a gated, golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championship 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone! small Pet ok and to the owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 LESLEY LANE have any available units?
60 LESLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 60 LESLEY LANE have?
Some of 60 LESLEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 LESLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
60 LESLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 LESLEY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 LESLEY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 60 LESLEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 60 LESLEY LANE offers parking.
Does 60 LESLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 LESLEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 LESLEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 60 LESLEY LANE has a pool.
Does 60 LESLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 60 LESLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 60 LESLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 LESLEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 LESLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 LESLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
