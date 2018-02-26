All apartments in East Lake
598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W

598 Waterford Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

598 Waterford Circle West, East Lake, FL 34688
Woodfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 4/14/2020. Don't miss this magnificent spacious light and bright POOL home in the desirable East Lake corridor. Wait when you see this dream spacious master bath with free standing tub, glass shower door and all elegant details. Beautiful backyard with pool, enclosed lanai with pond view. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, top rated schools (short distance to Brooker Creek elementary), parks, beaches, airports and historic downtown Tarpon Springs. Don’t miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have any available units?
598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have?
Some of 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W does not have units with air conditioning.

