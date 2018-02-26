598 WATERFORD CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 4/14/2020. Don't miss this magnificent spacious light and bright POOL home in the desirable East Lake corridor. Wait when you see this dream spacious master bath with free standing tub, glass shower door and all elegant details. Beautiful backyard with pool, enclosed lanai with pond view. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, top rated schools (short distance to Brooker Creek elementary), parks, beaches, airports and historic downtown Tarpon Springs. Don’t miss this opportunity to make this home yours.